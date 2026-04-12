HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 strikes Indian Ocean

Sun, 12 April 2026
Share:
15:52
image
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the Indian Ocean on Sunday morning, as reported by the National Center of Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.9, On: 12/04/2026 08:10:38 IST, Lat: 1.806 N, Long: 94.924 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Indian Ocean", NCS said.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. 

This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

On December 26, 2004, at 07:58:53 (local time), a magnitude 9.2-9.3 earthquake struck with an epicentre off the west coast of Aceh in northern Sumatra, Indonesia. 

The undersea megathrust earthquake, known in the scientific community as the Sumatra-Andaman earthquake, was caused by a rupture along the fault between the Burma plate and the Indian plate, and reached a Mercalli intensity of IX in some areas.

The earthquake caused a massive tsunami with waves up to 30 m (100 ft) high, known as the Boxing Day Tsunami after the Boxing Day holiday, or as the Asian Tsunami, which devastated communities along the surrounding coasts of the Indian Ocean, killing an estimated 227,898 people in 14 countries, especially in Aceh (Indonesia), Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu (India), and Khao Lak (Thailand). -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92
Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

Asha Bhosle, the iconic Indian playback singer known for her unparalleled versatility and a career spanning over eight decades, has passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure.

Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance
Asha Bhosle's Last Public Appearance

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92, made her last public appearance at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding reception on March 5, 2026.

LIVE! SC to hear West Bengal electoral roll pleas Monday
LIVE! SC to hear West Bengal electoral roll pleas Monday

Vance Leaves Pakistan After Mission Fails
Vance Leaves Pakistan After Mission Fails

US-Iran talks in Islamabad collapsed after 21 hours, exposing deep divisions over nuclear ambitions and sanctions.

'Diplomacy never ends': Iran keeps talks open amid deadlock
'Diplomacy never ends': Iran keeps talks open amid deadlock

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Sunday said that the recent meeting with US officials was the longest round of negotiations they have had in the past year.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO