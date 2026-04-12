'Diplomacy never ends': Iran hints at room for talks

12:53

Baqaei, who heads the Center for Public Diplomacy of Iran, noted in his interview to local media that on a number of issues, both parties reached understandings some key issues, however, their positions remained apart and ultimately they didn't reach an agreement.





"I believe this round of negotiations was indeed the longest we've had this past year. Twenty-four or twenty-five hours--starting yesterday morning when indirect talks began with messages exchanged between the two sides through the Pakistani mediator. It continued non-stop until now," he said.





Baqaei also noted that diplomacy is always a tool to secure and protect national interests.





"Diplomacy never ends. Diplomacy is always a tool to secure and protect national interests and diplomats must fulfill their duties in any conditions, whether in wartime or peacetime. Well, there are several points we need to keep in mind. This round of talks came after forty-some days--forty days of imposed war, then a few days after the ceasefire. In an atmosphere filled with mistrust, suspicion and doubt," he said.





Baghaei said that Iran should not have expected from the start that they could reach an agreement in a single session. -- ANI

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Sunday said that the recent meeting with US officials was the longest round of negotiations they have had in the past year.