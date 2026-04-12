Delhi Govt Plans 19.2-km Yamuna elevated road, metro expansion to ease traffic

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The proposed elevated road is planned in three phases - Surghat to ISBT, ISBT to Sarai Kale Khan and Sarai Kale Khan to DND.





In addition, a proposal for a 2.62-km flyover from Tripolia Gate to Barfkhana has also been readied, it said.





Chief Minister Rekha Gupta carried out a detailed review of Delhi Metro and associated road and flyover projects with senior officers in a meeting, stressing that a modern and efficient public transport system remains a top priority for the government.





Senior officials, including the managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, were present in the meeting.





The chief minister noted that while several projects are progressing steadily, hurdles in some works are being continuously identified and resolved.





Officials informed that a 104.45 km network of Metro rail with 81 stations is under construction. Work on Phase IV's priority corridors has gathered pace, with overall physical progress at 79.57 percent.





Several major corridors are targeted for completion by December 2026, including Krishna Park Extension to Deepali Chowk (around 6.6 km), Majlis Park to Derawal Nagar (3.5 km), Derawal Nagar to R.K. Ashram (7.4 km), Tughlakabad to Sangam Vihar (6.3 km), Sangam Vihar to Saket G Block (4.3 km) and Saket G Block to Aerocity (12.6 km).





These corridors are expected to significantly strengthen connectivity across different parts of the city, said a Delhi CMO statement.





Work has also begun on the remaining three Phase IV corridors -- Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block (8.38 km), Inderlok to Indraprastha (12.37 km) and Rithala to Kundli (26.46 km) -- with a target of completion by March 2029, it said. -- PTI

The Delhi government has prepared a proposal to construct a 19.2-km elevated road along the Yamuna from Wazirabad to DND, said an official statement on Sunday.