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Death toll rises to 12 as search continues in Mathura boat tragedy

Sun, 12 April 2026
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The death toll increased to 12 in the Mathura boat capsize tragedy that occurred on Friday after one more body was recovered near Chamunda Ghat on Sunday, while extensive search and rescue operations continued along the Yamuna River in Vrindavan, Mathura district, officials said.

Additional district magistrate Amaresh Kumar said that multiple teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Flood Police, Fire Brigade and local divers, are continuing coordinated search efforts across a divided stretch of the river.

"NDRF-SDRF teams are continuing the search operation. Today, one more body (total death toll 12) was recovered near Chamunda Ghat. The body has been sent to the mortuary," he said.

He further said that the search operation resumed early morning on Saturday with intensified efforts to trace any remaining missing persons. 

"Again this morning, from around 6 am, our NDRF and SDRF teams have started the search operation, and now a dead body has been found near Chamunda Ghat. Family members have been called for identification, and currently, we are sending the body to the mortuary," he added.

Kumar said the entire search area has been divided into seven sectors to ensure systematic coverage of the river stretch, with a focus on downstream areas where there is a higher possibility of locating bodies.

"Today, we have divided the search campaign into 7 sectors, and our effort is to search down the line because now there are more chances of finding bodies further down. So our focus will be down the line, and all our teams are working on this," he said. -- ANI

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