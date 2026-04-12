HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP issues whip to MPs for women's quota bill

Sun, 12 April 2026
Share:
13:57
image
The BJP has issued a three-line whip to all of its MPs, urging them to remain present in their respective House during the extended Budget session of Parliament starting Thursday.

The Modi government has convened a special three-day sitting from April 16 to 18, during which proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act are likely to be brought for consideration and passage.

The Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared on Wednesday (April 8) draft bills which seek to implement the women's quota before the 2029 parliamentary polls and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women.

In a message to all of its MPs, the BJP said, "A Three-Line Whip being issued to all BJP Members in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Thursday to Saturday, 16th to 18th April 2026."

"All Hon'ble Union Ministers and Members are requested to remain present in the House throughout all the three above mentioned dates," it said.

"Presence in the House is mandatory. No leave will be granted. Members are requested to strictly comply with the Whip and ensure their uninterrupted attendance in the House," it added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92
Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

Asha Bhosle, the iconic Indian playback singer known for her unparalleled versatility and a career spanning over eight decades, has passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure.

LIVE! Asha Bhosle's last rites to be held tomorrow in Mumbai
LIVE! Asha Bhosle's last rites to be held tomorrow in Mumbai

Asha Bhosle: 30 Eternal Classics
Asha Bhosle: 30 Eternal Classics

Dinesh Raheja salutes the legend's versatility in her heyday.

Trump mulls naval blockade on Iran after talks collapse?
Trump mulls naval blockade on Iran after talks collapse?

US President Donald Trump has shared an article suggesting that the option of enforcing a naval blockade was available in the context of Iran, as peace talks ended in a stalemate in Islamabad after differences of opinion arose between...

US, Iran fail to reach agreement after 21 hours of talks
US, Iran fail to reach agreement after 21 hours of talks

Direct talks between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, have failed to produce an agreement after 21 hours of negotiations, with disagreements over Iran's nuclear ambitions and sanctions proving insurmountable.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO