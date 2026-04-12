Asha Bhosle's last rites to be held tomorrow in Mumbai

14:12

The 92-year-old singer passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai.





"My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," Anand Bhosle told reporters in Mumbai.





Asha Bhosle was admitted to the hospital Saturday evening due to a chest infection and exhaustion, according to her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.





Sources said the veteran singer suffered cardiac arrest and also had pulmonary problems.





Born on September 8, 1935 in Maharashtra's Sangli district, she was initiated into music by her father Dinanath Mangeshkar just like her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar was.





Her other sister Meena and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar is a music composer. -- PTI

The last rites of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be held on Monday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, her son Anand Bhosle said.