HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Asha Bhosle's last rites to be held tomorrow in Mumbai

Sun, 12 April 2026
Share:
14:12
image
The last rites of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be held on Monday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, her son Anand Bhosle said.

The 92-year-old singer passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai.

"My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," Anand Bhosle told reporters in Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the hospital Saturday evening due to a chest infection and exhaustion, according to her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

Sources said the veteran singer suffered cardiac arrest and also had pulmonary problems.

Born on September 8, 1935 in Maharashtra's Sangli district, she was initiated into music by her father Dinanath Mangeshkar just like her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar was. 

Her other sister Meena and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar is a music composer. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92
Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92

Asha Bhosle, the iconic Indian playback singer known for her unparalleled versatility and a career spanning over eight decades, has passed away at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure.

LIVE! Asha Bhosle's last rites to be held tomorrow in Mumbai
LIVE! Asha Bhosle's last rites to be held tomorrow in Mumbai

Asha Bhosle: 30 Eternal Classics
Asha Bhosle: 30 Eternal Classics

Dinesh Raheja salutes the legend's versatility in her heyday.

Trump mulls naval blockade on Iran after talks collapse?
Trump mulls naval blockade on Iran after talks collapse?

US President Donald Trump has shared an article suggesting that the option of enforcing a naval blockade was available in the context of Iran, as peace talks ended in a stalemate in Islamabad after differences of opinion arose between...

US, Iran fail to reach agreement after 21 hours of talks
US, Iran fail to reach agreement after 21 hours of talks

Direct talks between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, have failed to produce an agreement after 21 hours of negotiations, with disagreements over Iran's nuclear ambitions and sanctions proving insurmountable.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO