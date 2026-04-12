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Asha Bhosle's death marks end of an era: Fadnavis; Irreparable loss, says Guv

Sun, 12 April 2026
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image
Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday paid rich tributes to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, saying her demise marks the end of an era in Indian music.

Bhosle died at the age of 92 at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday following multiple organ failure.

Recalling a recent interaction, Fadnavis said, "We were together at a World Radio Day programme where she insisted that I sing 'Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar' and remarked with a smile, 'See, I made the Chief Minister sing'. It is hard to believe that we will no longer have her presence among us."
Governor Varma, in his condolence message, said Bhosle was one of the most accomplished and versatile playback singers India has seen.

Her melodious voice, her ability to sing different genres of music and her vast and varied contribution to Indian music have left an indelible mark on generations of music lovers in India and across the world, he noted.

In a career spanning almost eight decades, she enriched the cultural fabric of India with numerous unforgettable songs across different languages and genres. Her artistry, passion and eloquence will continue to inspire musicians and music lovers alike, the governor said.

The line "Jo bhi hai bus yehi ek pal hai" from her famous song had become the philosophy of her life, he said.

"Ashaji's demise is an irreparable loss to the world of music and more so to the state of Maharashtra," Varma said.

The governor noted that the singer has a close association with his family, having married late RD Burman. -- PTI

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