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Asha Bhosle elevated Indian music to new heights: CM Yogi pays tribute

Sun, 12 April 2026
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday termed the passing away of legendary singer Asha Bhosle "an extremely sorrowful event and constitutes an irreparable loss to the realm of the arts."

In a post on X in Hindi, Yogi Adityanath said, "The passing of the 'Empress of Melody' (swar samragyi) of the Indian music world, the great musical virtuoso and 'Padma Vibhushan' recipient, Asha Bhosle ji, is an extremely sorrowful event and constitutes an irreparable loss to the realm of the arts."

"Her unparalleled artistry in singing elevated Indian music to new heights. Her melodious voice will resonate in the hearts of the people of this nation forever."

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant eternal peace to the departed soul, and to bestow upon the grieving family and admirers the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" Adityanath said on X.

Asha Bhosle, India's beloved singing icon, died on Sunday following multiple organ failure, doctors treating her said. She was 92.

"She passed away due to multi-organ failure a few minutes ago," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.

Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy hospital here on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared in a media post.

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle was known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers. -- PTI

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