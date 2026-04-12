Ambedkar statue found damaged in Rajasthan village; locals protest

13:59

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According to officials, the hand of the statue was found damaged this morning.





CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the accused.





A senior police official said teams have been formed to trace those involved in the incident.





Soon after the incident, several locals gathered on the spot and held a protest.





Sub-divisional magistrate Hari Singh Deval also visited the site and reviewed the situation. He said efforts were being

made to identify the accused. -- PTI

A statue of B R Ambedkar was found damaged in Khambal village ofRajasthan's Sirohi district, triggering protests by locals, police said onSunday.