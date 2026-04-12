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Ambedkar statue found damaged in Rajasthan village; locals protest

Sun, 12 April 2026
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A statue of B R Ambedkar was found damaged in Khambal village of
Rajasthan's Sirohi district, triggering protests by locals, police said on
Sunday.

According to officials, the hand of the statue was found damaged this morning.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the accused.

A senior police official said teams have been formed to trace those involved in the incident.

Soon after the incident, several locals gathered on the spot and held a protest. 

Sub-divisional magistrate Hari Singh Deval also visited the site and reviewed the situation. He said efforts were being
made to identify the accused. -- PTI

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