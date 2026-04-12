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Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' crosses Rs 1000 cr at box office

Sun, 12 April 2026
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Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' remains unbeatable and has crossed the mark of Rs 1000 crore nett at the domestic box office.

The film released on March 19 and is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 directorial Dhurandhar

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film also has R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi, who are reprising their roles.

Production banner shared the box office numbers on its official Instagram handle on Saturday. 

It featured the poster with the collection written over it.

The total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 1680 crore. 

The film has collected Rs 1276 crore gross at the domestic box office and Rs 404 crore overseas.

The nett box office collection of the film is Rs 1081 crore.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative. -- PTI

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