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163 minors boys being trafficked to Maha rescued from train in MP; 8 held

Sun, 12 April 2026
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As many as 163 minor boys allegedly being trafficked from Bihar to Maharashtra were rescued from an express train in Madhya Pradesh's
Katni district by the railway police, officials said on Sunday.

The children, aged between six and 13, were being transported from Bihar for labour work in Latur when the RPF and GRP intercepted the group on Saturday night based on a tip-off from the Child Welfare Committee, they said.

In a joint overnight operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the
Government Railway Police (GRP) intercepted eight persons, who were travelling with the boys without proper tickets and documents onboard the Patna-Purna Express at Katni railway station, they said.

According to preliminary information, the children were being taken from the Araria region in Bihar to Latur in Maharashtra, RPF Katni inspector Virendra Singh said.

The force received a tip off about the trafficking of children and grew suspicious after they found no valid travel documents, prompting a joint rescue operation, which was wrapped up at Sunday dawn, he said.

Singh said that the GRP have registered a case under section 143(4) (trafficking of a child below the age of eighteen years) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the eight accused, all from different districts of Bihar. -- PTI

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