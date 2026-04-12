159 candidates held over paper leak in J'khand excise recruitment exam

19:50

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The five main accused are part of a gang involved in irregularities in competitive examinations, he said.





Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Chairman Prashant Kumar said over 159 students were arrested, after the Ranchi SSP received a tip-off that a large number of students gathered at a building in Rargaon under Tamar police station limits.





"The students were provided four sets of question papers, which were claimed to be the questions of the excise recruitment examination. The question papers provided in printed and digital formats were seized. Those, however, did not exactly match with the questions asked in the examination today," Kumar told reporters in Ranchi.





"Interrogation is underway, while police raids are on to nab others involved in this," he said. -- PTI

A total of 159 candidates, appearing for the Jharkhand Excise Police Recruitment Examination, and five others, were arrested on Sunday over allegations of paper leak, a senior official said.