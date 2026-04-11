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Vande Bharat train window damaged in stone-pelting incident in Kerala

Sat, 11 April 2026
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A Vande Bharat train operating from Ernakulam to Bengaluru sustained minor damage in a stone-pelting incident a day earlier, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Parali in Palakkad district at around 4.30 pm on Friday, an officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Palakkad, said.

"No one was injured in the incident. One of the train's windows suffered minor damage," the officer said.

He added that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case and launched an investigation.

"GRP and RPF teams are present at Parali as part of the investigation. The stones may have been thrown by a person of unsound mind or someone who was intoxicated," the officer said. -- PTI

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