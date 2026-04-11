Trump offers 'best' and 'sweetest' oil' amid Iran stalemate

17:44

Amid US-Iran talks in Islamabad, President Donald Trump claimed that a large number of empty oil tankers, including some of the world's biggest, are currently heading to the United States to load what he described as the "best" and "sweetest" oil and gas.



Trump also said that the US has more oil than the next two largest producers combined.



"Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and "sweetest" oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World. We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined - and higher quality...," the US President said on Truth Social.



The remarks come at a time when global oil and gas prices had surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz.



The move severely impacted energy supplies to countries around the world including India.