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Pak handler expanding network in India via social media: 2 arrested men told UP

Sat, 11 April 2026
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Two men arrested in Bijnor for allegedly being in touch with a Pakistan-linked handler based in Saudi Arabia told police that the Pakistani handler was expanding his network in India via social media. 
 
Circle Officer Najibabad, Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi, said on Saturday that police arrested Uvaid Malik and Jalal Haider in Bijnor following a tip-off regarding their alleged links with Aqib, a native of Sathla village in Meerut's Mawana area who is currently staying in West Asia.  
 
According to police, Aqib earlier come into the spotlight after a video surfaced on Instagram on November 23, purportedly showing him displaying an AK-47 rifle and explosives. 
 
During interrogation, the arrested men allegedly told police that Aqib used to incite youngsters against Hindus and encourage anti-national activities, disseminating radical and inflammatory ideas on Instagram, the officer said.  
 
Police said both the arrested men came in contact with Aqib and Maizul (who is based in South Africa) three years ago while working in Surat.  
 
According to the police, Uvaid was planning to flee to Nepal on the advice of his Pakistani contacts.  
 
Police are now searching for Sameer, Maizul, Aqib, and Azad. 
 
According to the police, Maizul is also part of Aqib's social network, the CO said. 
 
On April 6, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha said the video first surfaced last year.  
 
Following the viral clip, a case was registered at the Nangal police station by sub-inspector Vinod Kumar.  
 
However, the then station house officer (SHO) and investigating officer Satyendra Singh had recorded Aqib's statement and filed a final report, stating that the weapons seen in the video were toys, effectively giving him a clean chit.
 
Police said fresh developments have now revealed Aqib's suspicious links, and the probe has been handed over to the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).
 
The SP said action has been taken against the officials concerned, with the then SHO and investigating officer suspended, and Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh removed from his post. -- PTI

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