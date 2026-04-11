'Paapi' Pakistan will disintegrate further: UP CM

19:50

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday termed Pakistan as 'paapi' (sinner) and asserted that it will 'disintegrate' further.



While speaking at an event in Miyanpur, Adityanath distributed land ownership rights certificates to Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh.



The chief minister said Miyanpur will now be named Ravindra Nagar.



"The sinner Pakistan got India divided, and then Pakistan too got divided. It is going to disintegrate into more pieces. The Hindus, the Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Persians ('Parsi') and Christians living there were punished because there is no place for any other religion there. Today, I am proud of distributing land rights to over 1,000 families, who were displaced in 1947 and 1971 by the Partition and the subsequent tragedy, and settled here for years," Adityanath said.



He said the land rights are being transferred to Bengali 'bandhus'.



The UP Chief Minister said demons there usurped the land and property of people who were displaced from Bangladesh. He also inaugurated the foundation stone laying ceremony for 213 projects worth Rs.417 crore across the Lakhimpur, Dhaurahra and Mohammadi assembly constituencies.



"Today, you have the ownership of that land on which you settled decades ago. I have come here to fulfil that dream on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' mantra of Prime Minister Modi," Adityanath said.



Attacking the Congress, he said, "See the sin of the Congress. They continued to take your votes, but never gave you the ownership rights. In order to hide your identity, they named this village Miyanpur. Just think, there is not even a single 'miyaan', but the name is Miyanpur. Now, this hamlet, where the friends from Bangladesh have come, will be named as Ravindra Nagar. Your identity will be Rabindranath Tagore, the writer of the National Anthem."



He said the land of Bengal is the "spiritual and heritage" land of India.



Adityanath said this year marks the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. -- PTI