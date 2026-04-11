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Next step, Mars! syas Trump post Artemis II success

Sat, 11 April 2026
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United States President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled an ambitious plan for NASA exploration of Mars after the Artemis II crew was extracted from their spacecraft.

Trump said that the lunar mission was successful and called the crew to the White House.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, 'Congratulations to the Great and Very Talented Crew of Artemis II. The entire trip was spectacular, the landing was perfect and, as President of the United States, I could not be more proud! I look forward to seeing you all at the White House soon. We'll be doing it again and then, next step, Mars! President DONALD J. TRUMP.'

In a post on X, NASA stated, 'All four of the Artemis II astronauts have been successfully extracted from the Orion spacecraft following splashdown and are now on the USS John P. Murtha. Next up, they will be escorted to the medical bay, where they will undergo post-mission medical evaluations.'

The International Space Station crew earlier in the day caught a glimpse of the Artemis II crew as they re-entered the atmosphere from their journey to the Moon.  -- ANI

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