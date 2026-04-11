Mojtaba Khamenei's face 'disfigured', legs injured: Report

16:15

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei is still recovering from severe injuries to his face and leg caused by the US-Israeli airstrike at the beginning of the war that killed his father, Ali Khamenei.





According to a report in Reuters, Khamenei's face was disfigured in the attack on the supreme leader's compound in central Tehran.





He also suffered a significant injury to one or both legs, the report claimed.





Even though he is severely injured, Reuters claimed that the 56-year-old is recovering from his wounds and remains mentally ​sharp.





He is taking part in meetings with senior officials via audio conferencing and is engaged in decision-making on major issues including the war and negotiations ‌with Washington, the report said.





Earlier, The Times reported that Khamenei is receiving medical treatment in Qom city of Iran, citing an intelligence assessment.





Since the conflict broke out in West Asia, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearance; messages attributed to him have been run by the Iranian state media.