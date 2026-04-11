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Maha minister Bhujbal's chopper lands a kilometre away from helipad

Sat, 11 April 2026
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A helicopter ferrying Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal missed the designated helipad and touched down at a location about 1,300 metres away in Pune district on Saturday, though he downplayed the incident by insisting it was "a smooth landing" and not an accident scare.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Ganesh Biradar said, due to some confusion, the pilot landed at a location about 1,300 metres away from the designated helipad.

Speaking to reporters later, Bhujbal said it was not an accident scare. 

"The pilot could not spot the helipad and landed at a location meant for parking. It was a smooth landing and there was no issue," the senior NCP leader said.

Bhujbal was enroute to Purandar here to inaugurate a model school in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

When asked about the incident, Fadnavis said an inquiry would be conducted. "I don't have complete details yet; however, a detailed inquiry will be carried out," the CM said.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar termed the incident serious. In a social media post, he said a senior leader's helicopter landing at a parking area instead of a designated helipad raises concerns.

"That is why I have been consistently saying important individuals must exercise caution while travelling. Many aircraft and helicopters face issues, including maintenance-related shortcomings and other technical deficiencies," he claimed.

Fortunately, an accident was averted today, but such negligence is not appropriate, Pawar said, adding the government must take proper precautions in future while arranging travel by aircraft.

Incidentally, the NCP-SP MLA has made various allegations with regards to the January 28 plane crash that killed then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. -- PTI

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