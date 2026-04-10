HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Lebanon hopes for truce with Israel, Hezbollah backers reject talks

Sat, 11 April 2026
Share:
00:37
image
Lebanon is weighing the possibility of engaging in direct talks with Israel, even as supporters of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group staged protests opposing any such move, reflecting deep divisions within the country.

The development comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to pursue negotiations focused on disarming Hezbollah and establishing 'peaceful relations' with Lebanon.

A Lebanese government official, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said a halt in hostilities remains a key precondition for Beirut to enter direct talks. 

Authorities are yet to appoint a formal representative for negotiations.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had earlier proposed similar talks at the start of the conflict, but the effort failed to gain broader international backing.

Meanwhile, confusion persists over a reported ceasefire involving the US and Iran, with both Washington, DC and Israel denying any linkage with the Lebanon front.

Hezbollah chief Naim Kassem criticised the government, urging it not to make concessions to Israel. Protesters gathered in Beirut, terming potential talks a 'surrender', as tensions remain high over Israel's continued military presence.  -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

Only reason they're alive is...: Trump warns Iran
Only reason they're alive is...: Trump warns Iran

Former US President Donald Trump has criticised Iran's stance on the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a form of 'extortion' amid ongoing negotiations for a peace deal. The remarks come as Iran considers imposing transit fees on vessels...

IPL 2026: RR vs RCB Updates: RR cruise towards victory
IPL 2026: RR vs RCB Updates: RR cruise towards victory

Lebanon ceasefire, asset release among Iran's conditions
Lebanon ceasefire, asset release among Iran's conditions

Iran has reiterated that key preconditions must be met before negotiations with the United States can begin to resolve the conflict in West Asia, including a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of blocked Iranian assets.

Amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks, India says...
Amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks, India says...

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the Indian Ocean Conference, expressing deep concern over the West Asia conflict and its economic repercussions on energy, trade, and food security. India calls for a swift return to peace...

Vance-led delegation leaves for Islamabad with a warning
Vance-led delegation leaves for Islamabad with a warning

US Vice President JD Vance leads a delegation to Islamabad for talks with Iran, expressing optimism while warning against bad faith negotiations from Tehran.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO