Lebanon hopes for truce with Israel, Hezbollah backers reject talks

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Lebanon is weighing the possibility of engaging in direct talks with Israel, even as supporters of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group staged protests opposing any such move, reflecting deep divisions within the country.





The development comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to pursue negotiations focused on disarming Hezbollah and establishing 'peaceful relations' with Lebanon.





A Lebanese government official, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said a halt in hostilities remains a key precondition for Beirut to enter direct talks.





Authorities are yet to appoint a formal representative for negotiations.





Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had earlier proposed similar talks at the start of the conflict, but the effort failed to gain broader international backing.





Meanwhile, confusion persists over a reported ceasefire involving the US and Iran, with both Washington, DC and Israel denying any linkage with the Lebanon front.

Hezbollah chief Naim Kassem criticised the government, urging it not to make concessions to Israel. Protesters gathered in Beirut, terming potential talks a 'surrender', as tensions remain high over Israel's continued military presence. --