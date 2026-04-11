JD Vance arrives in Islamabad; Munir receives him at airport

12:23

United States Vice President J D Vance has arrived in Pakistan to hold crucial peace talks with Iran aimed at ending the Middle East conflict.





Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar received Vance at the airport.





Vance was accompanied by the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.





Before boarding his flight to Pakistan, Vance expressed optimism, telling reporters, "We're looking forward to the negotiation. I think it's going to be positive."