Iranian delegation meets Pak PM, Army chief

18:21



Sharif also held a meeting with the US delegation led by Vice President Vance, which arrived here earlier in the day to participate in the talks, the Foreign Office said in a statement. -- PTI

An Iranian delegation held meetings with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir on Saturday to discuss issues related to the peace talks with the US and bilateral matters.The delegation, which includes Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Islamabad on Friday night for peace talks with the US delegation led by Vice President J D Vance.Prime Minister Sharif, while announcing a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday, had said that the US and Iran would hold talks in Islamabad this weekend.On Saturday morning, the Iranian delegation held meetings with senior Pakistani civilian and military leaders, including Prime Minister Sharif and Army Chief Munir, among others, state-run Press TV reported, without providing any details.The peace talks are taking place during a two-week halt in the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began with the former launching attacks on the latter on February 28.