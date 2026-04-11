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Iranian delegation carries memories of Minab victims

Sat, 11 April 2026
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09:48
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The Iranian delegation that arrived in Islamabad for crucial talks with the United States, also carried pictures of victims from the Minab school attack on the official flight.

The delegation, led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is scheduled to participate in the Islamabad Talks later in the day.

The US delegation, headed by Vice President J D Vance, was also en route to the Pakistani capital.

In a poignant gesture, images from the Iranian aircraft -- named 'Minab 168' -- showed seats filled with photographs and belongings of victims of the Minab school strike.

The aircraft pays tribute to 168 people killed in the attack, most of them children.

Sharing visuals from the flight on X, Ghalibaf wrote, 'My companions on this flight #Minab168.'

On February 28, on the first day of US-Israeli strikes on Iran, a girls' elementary school in Minab, southern Iran was destroyed in a missile strike, resulting in heavy civilian casualties, including a large number of schoolchildren.  -- with inputs from ANI

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