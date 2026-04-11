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Iran unable to reopen Hormuz as it fails to find mines

Sat, 11 April 2026
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Four days after Iran and the United States announced a two-week ceasefire, Tehran is still unable to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Why?

According to a New York Times report, Iran is unable to locate all the mines it laid in the waterway to block passage during the war.

Citing US officials, the report says Iran lacks the capability to remove the mines it planted soon after the US and Israel began their offensive.

Iranian authorities mined the strait "haphazardly", US officials said, as reported by New York Times.

Iran placed both land and naval mines in the Hormuz to pressure the US and Gulf countries to end aggression on its soil.

The US wants the Strait reopened immediately, with President Donald Trump reiterating this as a key condition for ending the war.

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