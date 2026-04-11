Iran 'LOSING BIG', says Trump in middle of peace talks

19:20

United States President Donald Trump has taken to social media to address the conflict with Iran, even as the two sides were holding talks in Pakistan.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump fired a claim of Iran "losing big" on his Truth Social account.



The President's post was apparently triggered by news reports suggesting "that Iran is 'winning', when, in fact, everyone knows that they are LOSING, and LOSING BIG!"



"In fact, everyone knows that they are LOSING, and LOSING BIG!" Trump wrote, claiming Iran no longer has a navy, air force or anti-aircraft apparatus.



"Most importantly, their longtime 'Leaders' are no longer with us," said Trump, before adding "praise be to Allah!".



He termed all such news outlets "Fake News Media", using his usual term for unfavourable reporting. He blamed it on their "massive Trump Derangement Syndrome (Sometimes referred to as TDS!)".