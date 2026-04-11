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EU slams Israel over 30+ West Bank settlements

Sat, 11 April 2026
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The European Union issued a sharp condemnation following Israel's recent decision to establish more than 30 new settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In a formal statement released on Friday, the EU labeled the expansion a 'flagrant violation' of international law and a direct threat to the long-standing goal of a two-state solution.

"The recent Israeli decision to establish over 30 new settlements in the occupied West Bank is illegal under international law and severely undermines prospects for peace and the two-state solution," the statement read.

"The European Union strongly condemns Israel's unilateral actions aiming to expand its presence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion of 19 July 2024 declared to be unlawful, and urges the Government of Israel to reverse these decisions, to abide by its obligations under international law and to protect the Palestinian population of the occupied territories," it added.

The EU also condemned the violence against Palestinian civilians.

"We equally condemn the continued and growing settler violence against Palestinian civilians. The European Union reaffirms its commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution in accordance with relevant UN Security Council Resolutions where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side-by-side in peace within secure and recognised borders," he said.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday condemned Israel's approval of 34 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying the decision violates international law, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Israeli rights group Peace Now reported late on Thursday that the government had taken the decision 'secretly' in early April.

The Palestinian Presidency's office condemned the plan as a 'flagrant violation of international law'.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli government, as per Al Jazeera.

The 34 settlements approved on Thursday come on top of 68 approved since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government came to power in 2022, Al Jazeera reported.  -- ANI

IMAGE: A new Israeli settlement near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on April 9, 2026. Photograph: Mohammed Torokman/Reuters

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