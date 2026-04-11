EC replaces TN Home Secretary ahead of polls

15:05



The 1993 batch IAS officer Manivasan has been directed to join immediately.



Further, the release from the Election Commission of India said Kumar should not be posted in any election-related posts till the completion of elections.



Earlier, the ECI ordered the transfer of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and appointed senior IAS officer M Sai Kumar in his place. Similarly, the ECI ordered the transfer of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, replacing him with the 1997 batch IPS officer Abhin Dinesh. -- PTI

The ECI on Saturday ordered the transfer of Tamil Nadu Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar and appointed K Manivasan in his place.