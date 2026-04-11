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EC replaces TN Home Secretary ahead of polls

Sat, 11 April 2026
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The ECI on Saturday ordered the transfer of Tamil Nadu Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar and appointed K Manivasan in his place.

The 1993 batch IAS officer Manivasan has been directed to join immediately.

Further, the release from the Election Commission of India said Kumar should not be posted in any election-related posts till the completion of elections.

Earlier, the ECI ordered the transfer of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and appointed senior IAS officer M Sai Kumar in his place. Similarly, the ECI ordered the transfer of Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, replacing him with the 1997 batch IPS officer Abhin Dinesh. -- PTI 

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