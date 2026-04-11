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Asha Bhosle admitted to hospital due to chest infection

Sat, 11 April 2026
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Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.

The 92-year-old singer was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai.
 
Sources had earlier said she suffered cardiac arrest and also had pulmonary problems.
 
Zanai took to Instagram to share details about Bhosle's health.

"My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively," she wrote.
 
Asha Bhosle, with a career spanning over eight decades, is known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers.

Among her most popular songs are Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, In Ankhon Ki MastiDil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab to Aaja, Duniya Mein Logon Ko, and Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main, among others.

Bhosle has recorded over 12,000 songs in different Indian languages and has been the voice for many leading ladies, from Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and also South actors like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

In 2023, she performed at a special concert, 'ASHA@90: Live in concert', in Dubai to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Bhosle is the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar. -- PTI

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