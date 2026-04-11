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5-year-old girl raped, stuffed inside sack, dumped near well in Chhattisgarh

Sat, 11 April 2026
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A five-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped allegedly by a man who later put her in a sack and dumped her near a well in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place under Utai police station limits on Friday afternoon when the victim, after returning home from school, went to a nearby shop to buy chocolates, the official said.

Accused Dhaneshwar Sahu (35), who was present at the shop, lured the child to his house on the pretext of giving her chocolates, he said.

"When the girl did not return home for a long time, her family members and local villagers launched a search. After a two-hour-long effort, two youths from the village spotted movement inside a sack near a well. Upon opening the sack, the minor was found inside with her mouth gagged with a pillow cover. She was in a state of shock," he said.

The girl's medical examination confirmed rape, following which the accused was arrested, Patan area Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Anoop Lakra said. Her condition is now stable, he added.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has collected evidence from the spot, Lakra informed.

The incident sparked a massive outcry as angry villagers surrounded the local police station demanding capital punishment for the accused.

The situation was later brought under control after police pacified them, the official said.

Further probe into the matter is underway, Lakra added. -- PTI 

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