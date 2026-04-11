100% road tax waiver for electric cars priced up to Rs 30 lakh till Mar 2030: Delhi's draft EV policy

12:45

All electric cars with an ex-showroom price of Rs 30 lakh or less registered in the national capital will be granted 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fees till 31 March 2030, according to the Delhi government's new draft electric vehicle (EV) policy released on Saturday.



The draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030, uploaded on the transport department's website, also proposes a 50 per cent exemption for strong hybrid EVs.



"Electric cars with ex-showroom price above (Rs) 30 lakh registered in Delhi shall not be granted any exemption from road tax and registration fees," the draft stated.



From January 1, 2027, new registrations of only electric three-wheelers shall be permitted in Delhi, it said.



"The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030 builds on this momentum to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, improve air quality and create a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility. The policy will be applicable from the date of the notification," the draft stated.



According to an official order, the Delhi government has invited feedback and comments on the draft policy from the public for the next 30 days.



Launched in August 2020 as one of the key initiatives of the previous AAP government, the EV policy aims to tackle vehicular pollution and promote the adoption of EVs in Delhi. The policy's initial three-year term ended in August 2023 and the government has been extending it ever since. -- PTI