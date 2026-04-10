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Wipro Mulls Share Buyback Next Week

Fri, 10 April 2026
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Wipro is considering a share buyback proposal when it announces its Q4 results next week, the company said on Thursday.

The shares of the company, India's fourth-largest IT services provider, have dropped nearly 23 per cent in the last three months, in line with its peers, as investors remained worried about the impact of AI on the future of services companies. The macro uncertainties and war have not helped either as earnings forecast have become bleak.

'The board of directors of the company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 15-16, 2026,' the company said in a filing with the BSE.

This will be the first time in nearly three years that Wipro will do a buyback. The last one was in June 2023.

-- Avik DasBusiness Standard        

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