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US-Lebanon direct peace talks likely in Washington

Fri, 10 April 2026
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13:04
A Israeli strike in Beirut. Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
A Israeli strike in Beirut. Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he has approved plans to begin direct talks with Lebanon as soon as possible, with the goal of disarming Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters and potentially normalizing relations between the two countries.

Although Israel and Lebanon have officially been in a state of war since Israel's founding in 1948, Netanyahu emphasized that no formal ceasefire currently exists between them. The announcement comes amid ongoing disputes over whether a recent ceasefire agreement includes a halt in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, and follows a series of Israeli airstrikes on Beirut that marked the deadliest day in Lebanon since the conflict began on February 28.

According to a source familiar with the discussions, the negotiations are expected to take place in Washington. The US side will likely be represented by Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, while Israel will be represented by its ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter.

As of Friday morning, the Lebanese government had not issued a response, and it remains unclear who would represent Lebanon in the talks. Axios was the first to report details about the timing and location of the negotiations. 
-- Agencies

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