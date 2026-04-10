Trailer truck runs over sleeping labourers, three dead

13:49



Two of the victims, Priyanka (13), and Maudi (14), died on the spot in Nangli Nrivan village, while the third, Chhotki (22), succumbed to injuries at a hospital, head constable Kana Ram said.



Three out of the four injured people are in critical condition and have been referred to Jaipur for further treatment, he said.



The bodies have been kept at a mortuary for postmortem, he said.

The trailer truck driver fled the scene. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he added. PTI

A trailer truck ran over labourers sleeping in a tent at a work site in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Friday morning, killing three people and injuring four, police said.