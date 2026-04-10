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They better not be: Trump on Iran charging oil tankers

Fri, 10 April 2026
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US President Donald Trump said there are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Strait of Hormuz and warned Tehran against it.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait -- They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!"

In another post, Trump accused Iran of "doing a poor job" at allowing oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, reminding Tehran of the temporary ceasefire agreement.

"Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!" he said.

This puts the already fragile ceasefire in jeopardy as the disagreement between both parties continues to widen before the negotiations in Islamabad begin. -- ANI

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