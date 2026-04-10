HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets rebound in early trade

Fri, 10 April 2026
Share:
10:07
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday, driven by a rally in bank stocks and a positive trend in global markets.
 
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 630.08 points to 77,261.73 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 203.6 points to 23,978.70.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.
Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Titan were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.20 per cent up at USD 96.11 per barrel. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Very poor job': Trump warns Iran over Hormuz fees
LIVE! 'Very poor job': Trump warns Iran over Hormuz fees

Pak Min calls Israel 'cancerous state', Netanyahu responds
Pak Min calls Israel 'cancerous state', Netanyahu responds

Israel has strongly condemned Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's &quot;outrageous&quot; remarks calling for Israel's annihilation and labelling it &quot;evil&quot; and a &quot;curse for humanity&quot;,...

Truce Is A Bitter Pill For Trump To Swallow
Truce Is A Bitter Pill For Trump To Swallow

The logic of war plus the gathering storms in US politics as the midterms loom large leave him with no real alternative but to negotiate, points out Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

Netanyahu directs talks with Lebanon after deadly strike
Netanyahu directs talks with Lebanon after deadly strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called for the opening of direct negotiations with Lebanon, as tensions persist along the border despite a two-week ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities in West Asia.

Apple Devices Face High-Severity Threat: Cert-In
Apple Devices Face High-Severity Threat: Cert-In

CThese vulnerabilities, Cert-In said, could leave Apple users at risk of unauthorised access to sensitive data on their devices, cause service disruptions, and compromise the entire device.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO