HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster 'Jaws' returning to big screen in India

Fri, 10 April 2026
Share:
13:12
image
A 4k restored version of Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic "Jaws" will be re-released in select theatres at PVR INOX on April 17, the cinema chain announced on Friday.
 
Considered one of the defining genre films in cinema history, "Jaws" and set the benchmark for the Hollywood summer blockbuster.
 
Five decades later, the film continues to hold a special place in popular culture with its story of a killer shark terrorising a beach town during the July 4th holidays.

The film, still remembered for its masterful storytelling, score, and edge-of-the-seat tension, was the highest grossing film upon its release, a record that was broken by "Star Wars" two years later.
 
With its return in 4K restoration, "Jaws" regains its intended visual and sonic depth. The vastness of the open sea, the subtle tension of its unseen menace, and its iconic sound design come alive with renewed clarity, offering audiences a rare opportunity to engage with the film as it was originally envisioned, PVR INOX said in a release.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US-Lebanon direct peace talks likely in Washington
LIVE! US-Lebanon direct peace talks likely in Washington

Justice Yashwant Varma, at centre of cash recovery row, quits
Justice Yashwant Varma, at centre of cash recovery row, quits

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has resigned amid impeachment proceedings sparked by the discovery of burnt currency at his residence, raising questions about judicial conduct and accountability.

'That is not the agreement we have': Trump warns Iran
'That is not the agreement we have': Trump warns Iran

Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran regarding alleged fees imposed on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, further escalating tensions amid fragile ceasefire agreements and ongoing disputes with Israel over Lebanon.

Donald and I were invited to...: Melania denies Epstein links
Donald and I were invited to...: Melania denies Epstein links

Melania Trump has publicly denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, dismissing allegations as false and politically motivated.

Pak Min calls Israel 'cancerous state', Netanyahu responds
Pak Min calls Israel 'cancerous state', Netanyahu responds

Israel has strongly condemned Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's &quot;outrageous&quot; remarks calling for Israel's annihilation and labelling it &quot;evil&quot; and a &quot;curse for humanity&quot;,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO