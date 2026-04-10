HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Six dead, several missing after tourist boat capsizes in Yamuna in Mathura

Fri, 10 April 2026
Share:
17:23
image
A boat carrying tourists capsized in Yamuna in Vrindavan on Friday afternoon, leaving at least six people dead and several others missing, officials said.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh confirmed the fatalities, stating that all the tourists onboard were from Punjab.

"Six bodies have been recovered. Sixteen to 17 people have been rescued safely so far. Efforts are ongoing to locate the missing," the DM said.

The boat was said to be carrying over two dozen tourists. Rescue operations are underway with teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and around 50 local divers.

A local diver, identified as Gulab, said about 15 people have been pulled out so far, officials said.

Eyewitness told media that the boat began to sway violently midstream due to gusty winds, its speed increased and it collided with a pontoon bridge, causing it to overturn. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Around 80% of Iran's Air Defence Systems Destroyed
LIVE! Around 80% of Iran's Air Defence Systems Destroyed

Don't Expect Too Much From Islamabad Summit
Don't Expect Too Much From Islamabad Summit

The core issues to be settled -- access to Hormuz, Israel's aggression in Lebanon, the question of Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and compensation -- are thorny enough to require weeks of patient negotiation.The most likely...

No talks with US until...: Iran denies sending negotiators to Pak
No talks with US until...: Iran denies sending negotiators to Pak

Iranian news agencies have denied reports of Iranian officials travelling to Pakistan for negotiations with the United States, even as Pakistan prepares for potential talks and faces criticism from Israel.

Justice Yashwant Varma, at centre of cash recovery row, quits
Justice Yashwant Varma, at centre of cash recovery row, quits

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has resigned amid impeachment proceedings sparked by the discovery of burnt currency at his residence, raising questions about judicial conduct and accountability.

What Do Trump, Modi, Putin Like To Eat?
What Do Trump, Modi, Putin Like To Eat?

World leaders often have simple tastes when it comes to food.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO