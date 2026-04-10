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Rupee falls 32 paise to close at 92.83 against US dollar

Fri, 10 April 2026
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The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day 32 paise lower at 92.83 against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by risks from rising global tensions, especially the US-Iran conflict.

Forex traders said the rupee witnessed high volatility as the deadline for the RBI's instructions to banks to curb their overnight positions to $100 million closes on Friday amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.58 against the US dollar and hit the day's high of 92.41, before losing ground to eventually settle at 92.83, down 32 paise from its previous close.

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