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Resolution in Pak's Punjab Assembly calls for nominating Munir, Sharif for Nobel Peace Prize

Fri, 10 April 2026
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A PML-N lawmaker on Thursday submitted a resolution in Pakistan's Punjab Assembly nominating Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for the Nobel Peace Prize.
 
The resolution was presented by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief whip Rana Arshad and said Pakistan's leadership demonstrated "effective diplomacy" amid escalating tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States.
 
The growing tensions, the resolution added, threatened global peace.
 
The resolution said this House appreciates the "effective diplomacy" of Prime Minister Sharif, Field Marshal Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar that helped "pave the way for promoting peace and stability in the region".
 
The US and Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire on Wednesday, bringing a pause to the hostilities which broke out on February 28.
 
Pakistan is set to host in-person talks between the US and Iran on Friday, aiming to consolidate a fragile ceasefire and avert further escalation in West Asia. -- PTI

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