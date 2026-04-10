Qatar vows to remain reliable energy supplier to India

16:44



Puri, on a two-day visit to Qatar from April 9-10, conveyed a message of solidarity from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Qatar's leadership, following the outbreak of conflict in the region, according to an Indian government statement on Friday.



Both sides welcomed the two-week ceasefire announced on April 8 and stressed the need for an early end to disruptions in global energy supplies.

They also emphasised the importance of "unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce" to maintain supply chains, the statement said.



The visit comes as New Delhi seeks to secure energy supplies amid heightened geopolitical tensions that have disrupted global fuel trade flows. Qatar is India's single-largest supplier of LNG and LPG, providing 45 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. -- PTI

Qatar will remain a "reliable energy supplier" to India, its Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said during talks with Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Doha, as both sides called for stability in global markets amid ongoing West Asia tensions.