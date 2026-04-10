HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Qatar vows to remain reliable energy supplier to India

Fri, 10 April 2026
Share:
16:44
image
Qatar will remain a "reliable energy supplier" to India, its Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said during talks with Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Doha, as both sides called for stability in global markets amid ongoing West Asia tensions.

Puri, on a two-day visit to Qatar from April 9-10, conveyed a message of solidarity from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Qatar's leadership, following the outbreak of conflict in the region, according to an Indian government statement on Friday.

Both sides welcomed the two-week ceasefire announced on April 8 and stressed the need for an early end to disruptions in global energy supplies.
They also emphasised the importance of "unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce" to maintain supply chains, the statement said.

The visit comes as New Delhi seeks to secure energy supplies amid heightened geopolitical tensions that have disrupted global fuel trade flows. Qatar is India's single-largest supplier of LNG and LPG, providing 45 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Around 80% of Iran's Air Defence Systems Destroyed
LIVE! Around 80% of Iran's Air Defence Systems Destroyed

Don't Expect Too Much From Islamabad Summit
Don't Expect Too Much From Islamabad Summit

The core issues to be settled -- access to Hormuz, Israel's aggression in Lebanon, the question of Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and compensation -- are thorny enough to require weeks of patient negotiation.The most likely...

No talks with US until...: Iran denies sending negotiators to Pak
No talks with US until...: Iran denies sending negotiators to Pak

Iranian news agencies have denied reports of Iranian officials travelling to Pakistan for negotiations with the United States, even as Pakistan prepares for potential talks and faces criticism from Israel.

Justice Yashwant Varma, at centre of cash recovery row, quits
Justice Yashwant Varma, at centre of cash recovery row, quits

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has resigned amid impeachment proceedings sparked by the discovery of burnt currency at his residence, raising questions about judicial conduct and accountability.

What Do Trump, Modi, Putin Like To Eat?
What Do Trump, Modi, Putin Like To Eat?

World leaders often have simple tastes when it comes to food.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO