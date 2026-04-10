President Murmu nominates Harivansh to Rajya Sabha

10:39



The tenure of Harivansh as a member of the Upper Houses ended on April 9.



He has been nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha after the vacancy was created following the retirement of former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.



"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Harivansh to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to retirement of one of the nominated member," an official notification of the government said.



Harivansh, 69, has completed his two terms as a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Bihar. He has also served as deputy chairman of the Upper House. PTI

President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Rajya Sabha's outgoing deputy chairman Harivansh as a member of the Council of States.