PM congratulates Nitish Kumar on Rajya Sabha innings

15:04



Modi also said that he was fully confident that Kumar's long political experience will further enhance the dignity of Parliament.



"Nitish Kumar ji is one of the most experienced leaders in the country. His commitment to good governance has been appreciated everywhere," he said in a post on X in Hindi.



The prime minister said Kumar has made an indelible contribution to the development of Bihar and it will be a great pleasure to see him in Parliament once again.

Modi said he has also served for many years as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister.



"Heartiest congratulations to him on taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, and heaps of best wishes for his upcoming term," he said.



The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan in his chamber at a brief ceremony in the presence of Union Minister J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal among others. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Rajya Sabha member and said he is one of the most experienced leaders in the country and his commitment to good governance has been appreciated everywhere.