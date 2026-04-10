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Pak minister calls Israel 'cancerous state', Netanyahu reacts

Fri, 10 April 2026
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08:27
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In a strong denouncement of "outrageous" remarks made by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Israel has raised doubts about his country's role as a "neutral arbiter".

"Pakistan Defence Minister's call for Israel's annihilation is outrageous," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

"This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace," the PMO said Thursday evening.

Pakistan has been credited with mediating a temporary two-week ceasefire between US and Iran and is preparing to host peace talks over the weekend.

However, Asif, in a social media post, called Israel "evil" and a "curse for humanity", giving a call "to get rid of European Jews".

Asif also claimed that as "peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon".

"Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated," Asif said.

"I hope and pray that the people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European Jews [sic] burn in hell," he added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also condemned Asif's comments, saying, "These blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to mediate peace."

"Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction," Sa'ar said. -- PTI

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