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OpenAI Releases Policy Blueprint To Prevent Digital Child Abuse

Fri, 10 April 2026
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ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Thursday introduced a policy blueprint to build a practical path to strengthen the digital protection framework for children, especially with respect to artificial intelligence.

The policy blueprint, OpenAI said, would focus on modernising laws to address child sexual abuse material (CSAM) generated and altered by AI, improve reporting and coordination between organisations to support more effective investigations into misuse of AI for generating such content, as well as building safety-by-design measures directly into AI systems to prevent and detect misuse.

'This framework brings together legal, operational, and technical approaches to better identify risks, accelerate responses, and support accountability, while en­suring that enforcement au­thorities remain strong as technology evolves,' OpenAI said.

The policy blueprint will initially help protect children in the US, OpenAI said. With this blueprint, OpenAI and its partners will attempt to disrupt efforts that use AI to exploit children and create synthetic images or videos.
Though cybercriminals have always used digital services for the sexual abuse of children, generative AI introduced new challenges, such as synthetic images and videos that cybercriminals can create or manipulate even without direct access to the victim. This, OpenAI said, creates new challenges for traditional legal and investigative models.

-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

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