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Only reason they're alive is...: Trump's warning to Iran

Fri, 10 April 2026
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United States President Donald Trump on Friday slammed Iran over its control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz as leverage in their negotiations for a peace deal, noting that Tehran does not have any 'cards' in their hands apart from the critical waterway.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised Tehran's proposal to impose transit fees on vessels crossing the Strait, stating that 'the only reason' the US did not obliterate the Islamic Republic is to negotiate.

'The Iranians don't seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!' the post read.

In a separate post, he also took aim at Iran's communication strategy, saying, 'The Iranians are better at handling the Fake News Media, and 'Public Relations,' than they are at fighting!'

The remarks come amid renewed debate over transit policies through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route.

Earlier, Head of Iran's Parliament National Security Commission, Ibrahim Azizi, said that under a parliamentary proposal, transit fees through the Strait of Hormuz could be required to be paid in Iran's national currency, the rial.

According to a post on X by the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai, Azizi stated that under the Strategic Action Plan for Security and Sustainable Development of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian government may, if necessary, sign an agreement with Oman.

However, he clarified that this is a secondary provision and not the core element of the plan.  -- ANI

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