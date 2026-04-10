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Maharashtra to make Marathi mandatory for auto, taxi drivers

Fri, 10 April 2026
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Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi has opposed the move to make Marathi mandatory for auto taxi drivers in Maharashtra, saying every state has its own language and it's not fair to pressure students.

While speaking to ANI on the issue, Azmi said, "Every state has its own language. If it's to be made compulsory, schools should teach Marathi first, especially for those who aren't proficient. Every country has its own language, so where will Hindi, the national language, be spoken?"

Azmi emphasised that instead of pressurising students, the focus should be on providing books and classes to teach Marathi.

"If you want people to learn Marathi, provide books and classes, don't pressure them," he said.

The SP leader also highlighted the issue of unemployment, saying people from other states come to Mumbai for a livelihood and have a right to earn.

"Unemployment is a big issue. People from other states come to Mumbai for a livelihood; they have a right to earn. Teach them the state language and then provide licenses and permits," Azmi added.

The reaction comes after the State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that the Marathi language will be mandatory for driving rickshaws in the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarnaik said that the decision applies to all rickshaw drivers in the state, not just Mira Bhayandar, as earlier reported.

Transport Minister Sarnaik warned that action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules after checking by May 1.

Drivers will be required to show they can read, write, and speak Marathi as part of the new initiative.

This pilot project aims to tackle irregularities in issuing transport licences and will be rolled out statewide over time.  -- ANI

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