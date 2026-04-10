Lebanon truce, asset release: Tehran's conditions

21:10





Speaker of Iran's Parliament, M B Ghalibaf, in a post on X, said that two measures agreed upon between the parties remain unfulfilled, stressing that progress on these issues is essential before any dialogue can take place.





According to Ghalibaf, the ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of blocked Iranian assets are set as the preconditions before negotiations can take place in Islamabad.





"Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations. These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin," Ghalibaf said in his post.





The developments come as the fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with Tehran stating that the truce also includes the halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.





However, both Washington, DC and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Hezbollah targets, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing. -- ANI

Uncertainty surrounds the prospects of talks between Iran and the United States to find a complete solution to end the conflict in West Asia after Tehran reiterated that key preconditions must be met before negotiations can begin.