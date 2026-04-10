Iran war: 4 lakh+ consumers shift from LPG to piped gas

17:46

More than four lakh consumers have shifted towards piped natural gas (PNG) in the past five weeks as the government accelerates efforts to reduce dependence on LPG amid supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing West Asia geopolitical tensions.



Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in the region, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the push towards PNG is part of a broader strategy to ease pressure on LPG supplies while ensuring uninterrupted fuel access for households.



"In the last five weeks alone, around 4.05 lakh new LPG connections have been gasified, and over 4.41 lakh new consumers have been registered. Continuous support is also being received from state governments and Union Territory administrations, and it is expected that the expansion of the PNG network will accelerate further," Sharma said.



The move comes as India continues to navigate supply-side challenges due to the volatile geopolitical situation in West Asia.



Officials said domestic consumers have been prioritised to ensure minimal disruption, with LPG distributors maintaining adequate stock and no shortages reported across the country. -- ANI