'Iran using China missiles via Pak to target US ship is act of war'

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Former US National Security Advisor General Mike Flynn on Friday raised questions on Pakistan's ability to serve as an "honest mediator" for peace talks between Iran and the US in light of the purported claims of Islamabad's role in providing Chinese-supplied missiles to Iran.



General Flynn served as the National Security Advisor to Donald Trump during his first tenure as the US President.



Flynn was reacting to a news commentary account on X that claimed that missiles used by Iran to target a US aircraft carrier were Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-supplied and sent by Pakistan.



Responding to an X post by Mossad Commentary, Flynn wrote, "If this report about CCP supplied missiles through Pakistan to Iran is true, this is an act of war and China (and Pakistan) should be put on notice immediately and the CCP should NOT be allowed to send another 500K students to attend our U.S. colleges and universities, never mind all the other deals our USG makes with the CCP."



"And, if true, what does this say about Pakistan being the honest broker in negotiating a cease fire or longer term peace deal between Iran and the United States? Someone needs a reality check."



General Flynn's remarks come amid the two-week ceasefire announced by the United States and Iran.



He added that while US is deeply engaged in West Asia now, it must "win decisively". -- ANI