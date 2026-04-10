Iran denies reports of negotiators travelling to Pakistan

11:22

Iran says FM Araghchi is not travelling to Pakistan

Iran's official news agencies have firmly rejected the reports in international media claiming that senior officials such as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Bager Ghalibaf have travelled to Pakistan to negotiate with the United States, Press TV reported on Friday.



Referring to Tasnim News Agency, who quoted a well-informed source on Thursday night, Press TV said that neither Araghchi nor Ghalibaf have left the country and they continue to remain in Tehran, actively carrying out their national duties amid regional developments.



Iranian state broadcaster Press TV citing Tasnim news discarded the claims and a report by Wall Street Journal of senior officials travelling to Islamabad for talks with Washington. Citing comments by a senior official, sources told Tasnim news that until Israeli attacks do not stop in Lebanon and the US fulfills its commitment to ceasefire in the country, the talks would remain on hold.



The source told Tasnim, "The news from some media outlets that an Iranian negotiating team has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, to negotiate with the Americans is completely false."



As per Press TV, Iran's Fars News Agency also categorically rejected the Wall Street Journal report, underlining that Iran has "no plans to attend peace talks with the American side until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon." -- ANI